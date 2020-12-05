Rugby-Hodge off target as Australia draw with Argentina for second time

Australia and Argentina drew on Saturday for the second time in two Tri-Nations tests, finishing deadlocked at 16-16 after Wallabies fullback Reece Hodge missed a potential match-winning penalty for the third time this season.

As he did in the 15-15 draw between the sides earlier in the competition, Hodge sent his kick wide to deprive Australia of what would have been a remarkable comeback victory after losing replacement Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to a red card on the hour mark.

With neither side able to secure a bonus point victory, let alone the huge winning margins they needed, New Zealand won the competition, which replaced the Rugby Championship after the withdrawal of world champions South Africa.