Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Hodge off target as Australia draw with Argentina for second time

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:23 IST
Rugby-Hodge off target as Australia draw with Argentina for second time

Australia and Argentina drew on Saturday for the second time in two Tri-Nations tests, finishing deadlocked at 16-16 after Wallabies fullback Reece Hodge missed a potential match-winning penalty for the third time this season.

As he did in the 15-15 draw between the sides earlier in the competition, Hodge sent his kick wide to deprive Australia of what would have been a remarkable comeback victory after losing replacement Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to a red card on the hour mark.

With neither side able to secure a bonus point victory, let alone the huge winning margins they needed, New Zealand won the competition, which replaced the Rugby Championship after the withdrawal of world champions South Africa.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vit D modulates calcium differently in intestine than formerly thought, study reveals

A research conducted at the Rutgers University has found out that in a section of the intestine that earlier was thought not to have played any key role, calcium is regulated by Vitamin D. The findings from the study have revealed to have i...

Drug peddler held with 3.7 kg heroin in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police arrested a drug peddler with 3.7 kilograms of heroin near Esplanade, a neighbourhood of Central Kolkata on Friday, the police said, adding that he would be produced in court today. Acting on credible information, on Decem...

UP: Man held for raping 14-year-old girl

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, officials said on Saturday. SHO, Ajnar police station, Shashi Kumar Pandey said the incident took place late on Thursday ...

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary asks officials to complete work related to Kumbh mela in time

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed officials to complete work related to next years Kumbh mela in time. According to the Information Department of Uttarakhand, a meeting was held on Saturday in connection with the Kumbh Mel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020