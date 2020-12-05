Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Duplantis and Rojas named world athletes of the year

I was able to do that and had some good heights, especially during the indoor season." Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, American Ryan Crouser (shot put), German Johannes Vetter (javelin) and Norwegian Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles) were the other male finalists at the virtual ceremony. Rojas set the South American indoor triple jump record when she bounded 15.03m in Metz, France and then broke the 16-year-old world indoor triple jump record when she leapt 15.43 metres at the Madrid World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:52 IST
Athletics-Duplantis and Rojas named world athletes of the year
Image Credit: Flickr

Swedish pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis was named the male athlete of the year, while Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas won the women's title at athletics' annual awards ceremony on Saturday. Duplantis, a world silver medallist in Doha last year, set a world record by clearing 6.17m in Torun, Poland, in February and then bettered that by one centimetre in Glasgow the same month.

He also produced the highest-ever outdoor pole vault jump when he cleared 6.15 metres to win gold at the Rome Diamond League meeting in September. The 21-year-old won all 16 of his meetings this year to register a perfect season. "It was a really strange season, for me and everybody, but I was able to put it together and get some pretty good results," said Duplantis, who is the youngest athlete to win the award.

"I just wanted to go out there and show the world what I was capable of and put my name out there with some big performances. I was able to do that and had some good heights, especially during the indoor season." Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, American Ryan Crouser (shot put), German Johannes Vetter (javelin) and Norwegian Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles) were the other male finalists at the virtual ceremony.

Rojas set the South American indoor triple jump record when she bounded 15.03m in Metz, France and then broke the 16-year-old world indoor triple jump record when she leapt 15.43 metres at the Madrid World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting. "I honestly didn't expect this, I really cannot believe it," said Rojas. "It is such a joy and I'm filled with happiness.

"This victory means a lot to me and to all of those who work with me every day... Being the best athlete of the year is an additional inspiration for me for 2021. Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (10,000m), Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey (5000m), Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir (half marathon) and Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah (100m/200m) were the other female finalists.

Kenya's sub-two-hour marathon man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were the 2019 winners.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 more COVID deaths, 98 cases in Chandigarh

Two more persons died from the coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking the toll to 289 on Saturday, while the infection tally rose 17,926 with 98 new cases, a health bulletin saidThere are 883 active cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 and ...

Afghan Army security operation in Laghman leaves 44 Taliban terrorists killed, 17 injured

Laghman Afghanistan, December 5 ANISputnik An Afghan army-led joint force of corps, commandos and other fighters have conducted an operation against the Taliban in the eastern province of Laghman, leaving 61 terrorists killed or seriously i...

Truck hits bus in Nagpur district, 30 injured

As many as 30 factory workers were injured when the bus in which they were traveling was hit by a speeding truck in Koradi area of Nagpur district on Saturday morning, police said. The condition of five of them was said to be critical.The v...

BJP's Karnataka executive adopts resolutions for laws against

The BJPs Karnataka state executive on Saturday adopted resolutions for the passage and implementation of legislations against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter in the state. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020