Soccer-Lazio cling on for 2-1 win at gallant Spezia

First half goals from Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Lazio the points against the Serie A newcomers as they bounced back from last Sunday's 3-1 home loss to Udinese. Spezia, forced to play home matches 300-km away in Cesena as their own ground is not yet ready for top flight matches, nearly went ahead in the third minute when Nahuel Estevez's shot was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:02 IST
Soccer-Lazio cling on for 2-1 win at gallant Spezia

Lazio put their Serie A campaign back on track with a 2-1 win at gallant Spezia on Saturday, although they rode their luck as the hosts twice hit the woodwork. First half goals from Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Lazio the points against the Serie A newcomers as they bounced back from last Sunday's 3-1 home loss to Udinese.

Spezia, forced to play home matches 300-km away in Cesena as their own ground is not yet ready for top flight matches, nearly went ahead in the third minute when Nahuel Estevez's shot was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Pepe Reina. But they were hit on the counter-attack after 15 minutes as Milinkovic-Savic won possession, released Immobile and last season's Serie A top scorer sent his shot between Ivan Provedel's legs.

Simone Bastoni hit the bar for Spezia before Milinkovic-Savic curled home a free kick in the 33rd minute for Lazio's second. Spezia launched a full-scale offensive after halftime and M'Bala Nzola pulled one back, cutting inside to score with a left-foot shot in the 64th minute.

But, despite incessant pressure, Lazio held out to move into seventh spot, level with champions Juventus, Napoli and AS Roma on 17 points albeit having played a game more. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)

