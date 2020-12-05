Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Bottas on pole as Russell qualifies second at Sakhir

Hamilton has already won the title, his record-equalling seventh, but the Briton is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. "It wasn't one of my best qualifyings, but I'm happy it was enough," said a relieved Bottas, who was only 0.026 seconds quicker than Russell on the fast and short outer layout of Bahrain's Sakhir circuit.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:51 IST
Motor racing-Bottas on pole as Russell qualifies second at Sakhir

Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with new team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday's floodlit Formula One race with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc a surprising fourth. Hamilton has already won the title, his record-equalling seventh, but the Briton is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

"It wasn't one of my best qualifyings, but I'm happy it was enough," said a relieved Bottas, who was only 0.026 seconds quicker than Russell on the fast and short outer layout of Bahrain's Sakhir circuit. Russell, who has yet to score a point in 36 races with his struggling regular team Williams, has seized his opportunity with both hands and was quickest in both practice sessions on Friday.

Saturday was the first time the 22-year-old Briton had been outqualified by a team mate in his F1 career to date but his effort was sensational enough. "Gutted to miss out on pole by 20 milliseconds but if you'd told me last week I'd be qualifying P2 on the grid next week I think I wouldn't have believed you," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson and EU chief agree to more trade talks on Sunday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday in a last ditch attempt to bridge significant differences. Britain left the European Un...

Sikkim reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Twenty-one more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 5,168, an official said on Saturday. The death toll rose to 115 after three men succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, state IEC me...

EU chief says trade talks with Britain to resume Sunday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday after a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that trade negotiators will resume talks on Sunday.Differences remain. No agreement feasible if these are not r...

Centre has no data to back claims on women empowerment: Bengal minister

The Centre spends money on its propaganda on women empowerment but have no data to back the claims made in the advertisements, as women in BJP-ruled states continue to remain unsafe, West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Shashi Panja c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020