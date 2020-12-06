Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Grillo holds on to take one-shot lead into final round of Mayakoba

Long shot into contention with the help of seven birdies on his front nine in an eight-under 63 to sit three off the pace while Thomas had the round of the day, a bogey-free nine-under 62 to join Patrick Rodgers (65) one stroke further adrift. "Try not to get wrapped up in where I'm at or what I'm doing," said world number three Thomas.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 04:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 04:34 IST
Golf-Grillo holds on to take one-shot lead into final round of Mayakoba

Emiliano Grillo's commanding lead at the Mayakoba Classic was chopped to a single shot on Saturday after Tom Hoge, Viktor Hovland, Adam Long and Justin Thomas launched third-round charges in Playa del Carmen. Grillo, chasing a second PGA Tour win, began the day four clear of the field but the Argentine's three-under 68 and 16-under total was barely enough to hold off Hoge, who collected birdies over five of his final six holes for a six-under 65 to sit one back.

"Started in the lead, finished in the lead, that's kind of the idea," Grillo said. "Hopefully, one more of those. "I just finished under par, finishing with the lead again that's kind of what I take from today, take into tomorrow."

Hovland made a stumbling start at the sun-kissed El Camaleon Golf Club with a bogey on his opening hole but that was his only mistake, the Norwegian hitting back with nine birdies for an eight-under 63 to lurk two back. Long shot into contention with the help of seven birdies on his front nine in an eight-under 63 to sit three off the pace while Thomas had the round of the day, a bogey-free nine-under 62 to join Patrick Rodgers (65) one stroke further adrift.

"Try not to get wrapped up in where I'm at or what I'm doing," said world number three Thomas. "I'm trying to birdie every single hole. "I just need to try to go out tomorrow and shoot another low one because you kind of can't put a ceiling on this place when you're playing it, you've just got to try and make as many as you can."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-NZ crush West Indies in first test

New Zealand wrapped up a record innings and 134-run victory over West Indies before lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Hamilton on Sunday after finally breaking a rearguard action from Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph. The vi...

Trump heads to Georgia for two Republican candidates while pressing vote fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump headed to Georgia on Saturday for a rally aimed at boosting two Republican senators facing January runoffs, but some in his party worried he could end up hurting them by focusing on efforts to overturn his own lo...

Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 surges

Californias two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket will be under stay-at-home orders by Sunday night as the COVID-19 pandemic strains hospitals in the most populous U.S. state, officials said.Designed to kick in...

Golf-Grillo holds on to take one-shot lead into final round of Mayakoba

Emiliano Grillos commanding lead at the Mayakoba Classic was chopped to a single shot on Saturday after Tom Hoge, Viktor Hovland, Adam Long and Justin Thomas launched third-round charges in Playa del Carmen. Grillo, chasing a second PGA Tou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020