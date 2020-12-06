Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NZ wrap up record win over West Indies in first test

It was great the guys stuck with it." The hosts had scored 519 for seven declared on the back of man-of-the-match Williamson's career-best 251 and dismissed the tourists for 138 in their first innings midway through the third day. Williamson had little hesitation imposing the follow-on and his bowlers again ripped through the West Indies batting, leaving them teetering before Blackwood and Joseph counter attacked in the final session.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 05:21 IST
Cricket-NZ wrap up record win over West Indies in first test

New Zealand wrapped up a record innings and 134-run victory over West Indies before lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Hamilton on Sunday after finally breaking a rearguard action from Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Joseph.

The victory margin was the largest by New Zealand over West Indies, surpassing the innings and 105-run win at Wellington's Basin Reserve in 1999, and gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. New Zealand had been cruising to victory inside three days, and were close to the rare feat of dismissing a side twice in one day, before Blackwood and Joseph came together at 89-6 and shared a 155-run partnership.

Blackwood completed his second test century on Sunday but fell for 104 shortly after Joseph was caught in the deep for 86 and Neil Wagner finished off the innings at 247 when he bowled Shannon Gabriel for a duck. "We were fortunate to get off to a good start and to be able hold that position," New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.

"Coming into today we knew the West Indies batted deep and they showed that. It was great the guys stuck with it." The hosts had scored 519 for seven declared on the back of man-of-the-match Williamson's career-best 251 and dismissed the tourists for 138 in their first innings midway through the third day.

Williamson had little hesitation imposing the follow-on and his bowlers again ripped through the West Indies batting, leaving them teetering before Blackwood and Joseph counter attacked in the final session. Blackwood resumed on 80 on Sunday and survived a dropped catch by Ross Taylor on 89 before he brought up his second test century with a single off Kyle Jamieson.

Joseph was within sight of his maiden test century but he holed out to substitute fielder Mitchell Santner at deep point, which effectively ended the tourists' resistance. The second test starts at the Basin Reserve on Dec. 11.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times

UK cabinet ministers said they will back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a no-deal Brexit, The Times reported httpswww.thetimes.co.ukeditionnewscabinet-backs-boris-johnson-over-no-deal-brexit-fccwzj6mt on Sunday.A total of thirteen cabine...

S.Korea reports 631 new coronavirus cases as new restrictions loom

South Korea reported 631 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, ahead of an expected government decision on whether to further tighten social distancing curbs as health authorities struggle to contain a third wave of outbreaks.This brings the cou...

Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors clinics, the government said on Sunday. The f...

Rugby-'A work in progress', Rennie reflects on Australia's almost season

But for three errant Reece Hodge kicks, coach Dave Rennie would have been contemplating a very different first season in charge of Australia on Saturday night.If Hodge had converted late penalties in a draw against New Zealand and two again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020