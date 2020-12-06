Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Misbah says not being allowed to train hurt Pakistan's preparations in NZ

Eight members of the 53-strong Pakistan squad have tested positive for coronavirus since their arrival, prompting the New Zealand health ministry to revoke the tourists' training exemption on Friday. "Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels..." Misbah said in a statement after naming an 18-member squad for the three-match Twenty20 series set to begin in Auckland on Saturday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 06-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 14:37 IST
Cricket-Misbah says not being allowed to train hurt Pakistan's preparations in NZ

Not being allowed to train in their managed isolation in Christchurch has affected Pakistan's preparation for the series against New Zealand, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Sunday. Eight members of the 53-strong Pakistan squad have tested positive for coronavirus since their arrival, prompting the New Zealand health ministry to revoke the tourists' training exemption on Friday.

"Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels..." Misbah said in a statement after naming an 18-member squad for the three-match Twenty20 series set to begin in Auckland on Saturday. "While we completely respect and understand the New Zealand government laws ... there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically..."

Misbah, however, had no doubts that the tourists, currently undergoing a 14-day isolation period, would be ready to challenge New Zealand who thumped West Indies inside four days in a Hamilton test on Sunday. "...when we will leave the isolation facility in the next day or two, we will try to put all this behind us and focus on the challenge of facing New Zealand in both the formats," said the former Pakistan captain.

Former captain and stumper Sarfaraz Ahmed returned to the Twenty20 squad, along with all-rounder Hussain Talat in the only changes from the side that defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 last month. "For the T20Is, we have retained the squad that has been playing together for some time," Misbah said.

"The squad comprises young, talented and high-performing players, who are determined and eager to make names for themselves and further cement their places in the side." The teams will also play a two-test series beginning at Mount Maunganui from Dec. 26.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK regulator who approved COVID jab says 'we are ready' for no-deal Brexit

The head of Britains medicines regulator, asked whether the COVID-19 vaccine rollout risked being disrupted if Britain and the European Union fail to reach a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period, said we are ready.Weve ...

2 on England cricket's touring party test positive for COVID

Two members of the England touring party in South Africa have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday, as the first one-day international was canceled because of a virus outbreak at ...

Australia post 194-5 against India in 2nd T20I

Put in to bat, Australia scored a challenging 194 for five against India in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Skipper Matthew Wade made a quick-fire 32-ball 58 at the top, while Steve Smith hit 46 off...

Kushwaha-Nitish meeting triggers reunion buzz, RLSP chief downplays speculations

Amid buzz that former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may join hands again, following their recent meeting here four days ago, the RLSP chief on Sunday downplayed the speculations as premature guesswork. Kush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020