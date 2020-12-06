Left Menu
SPO-CRI-MISBAH Denial of practice during managed isolation in NZ has affected our preparation Misbah Christchurch, Dec 6 PTI Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Sunday said not being able to train while being in managed isolation has affected his sides preparation ahead of the series against New Zealand, beginning December 18 in Auckland.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 17:04 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of second T20I between India and Australia in Sydney. *Post-match press conference copies from Sydney.

*Report of ISL match between Mumbai FC and Odisha FC. *Report of ISL match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD INNINGS Wade smashes 58, powers Australia to 194/5 Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Stand-in skipper Matthew Wade led from the front with a blistering half century and powered Australia to 194 for five against India in the second T20 International here on Sunday. SPO-CRI-INDA First warm-up: Ton-up Rahane, Pujara take India A to 237-8 against Australia A on day 1 Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane geared up for the much-anticipated four-Test series against Australia with a resolute century, steering India A to 237 for 8 against Australia A on the opening day of the first warm-up mach here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-STARC Starc to miss final two T20Is against India due to illness in family Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has pulled out of the remainder of the T20 series against India due to an illness in his family. SPO-CRI-PAK-T20-SQUAD Sarfaraz, Talat recalled for New Zealand T20Is Christchurch, Dec 6 (PTI) Veteran wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Hussain Talat were on Sunday recalled to Pakistan's 18-member squad for the three T20Is against New Zealand, beginning December 18 in Auckland.

SPO-FARMERS-LD VIJENDER Farmers' agitation: Boxer Vijender says will return Khel Ratna if "black laws" not withdrawn New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the central government does not withdraw the new farm legislations, which he dubbed as "black laws". SPO-CRI-CONCUSSION-WAUGH ICC should look at employing neutral doctor to make concussion call: Waugh Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes the game's governing body ICC should consider appointing a neutral doctor to assess players hit on the head and make a concussion decision.

SPO-CRI-MPCA MPCA says it is ready to host Ranji and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Indore, Dec 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Sunday said it is ready to host the premier Ranji Trophy as well as the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and has already informed the BCCI about its decision. SPO-CRI-MISBAH Denial of practice during managed isolation in NZ has affected our preparation: Misbah Christchurch, Dec 6 (PTI) Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Sunday said not being able to train while being in managed isolation has affected his side's preparation ahead of the series against New Zealand, beginning December 18 in Auckland.

Jammu and Kashmir records four more COVID-19 deaths, 531 fresh cases

The COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir reached 1,13,288 on Sunday with 531 new cases, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,746, officials said. Out of the 531 fresh cases, 308 are from the Jammu division and 223 from the K...

Rallying-Ogier wins seventh world title in eight years

Sebastien Ogier clinched the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman won the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday.Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans, who had a 14-point lead before the final round in northe...

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts frozen

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities.Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accoun...

Incoming Moldovan president rallies supporters to demand snap parliamentary vote

Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption.Sandu, a former World Bank ec...
