STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD INNINGS Wade smashes 58, powers Australia to 194/5 Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Stand-in skipper Matthew Wade led from the front with a blistering half century and powered Australia to 194 for five against India in the second T20 International here on Sunday. SPO-CRI-INDA First warm-up: Ton-up Rahane, Pujara take India A to 237-8 against Australia A on day 1 Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane geared up for the much-anticipated four-Test series against Australia with a resolute century, steering India A to 237 for 8 against Australia A on the opening day of the first warm-up mach here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-STARC Starc to miss final two T20Is against India due to illness in family Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has pulled out of the remainder of the T20 series against India due to an illness in his family. SPO-CRI-PAK-T20-SQUAD Sarfaraz, Talat recalled for New Zealand T20Is Christchurch, Dec 6 (PTI) Veteran wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and all-rounder Hussain Talat were on Sunday recalled to Pakistan's 18-member squad for the three T20Is against New Zealand, beginning December 18 in Auckland.

SPO-FARMERS-LD VIJENDER Farmers' agitation: Boxer Vijender says will return Khel Ratna if "black laws" not withdrawn New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the central government does not withdraw the new farm legislations, which he dubbed as "black laws". SPO-CRI-CONCUSSION-WAUGH ICC should look at employing neutral doctor to make concussion call: Waugh Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes the game's governing body ICC should consider appointing a neutral doctor to assess players hit on the head and make a concussion decision.

SPO-CRI-MPCA MPCA says it is ready to host Ranji and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Indore, Dec 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Sunday said it is ready to host the premier Ranji Trophy as well as the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and has already informed the BCCI about its decision. SPO-CRI-MISBAH Denial of practice during managed isolation in NZ has affected our preparation: Misbah Christchurch, Dec 6 (PTI) Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Sunday said not being able to train while being in managed isolation has affected his side's preparation ahead of the series against New Zealand, beginning December 18 in Auckland.