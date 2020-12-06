Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Alliss, the 'voice of golf', dies aged 89

Alliss represented Great Britain and Ireland in each Ryder Cup until 1969 with the exception of the 1955 edition, winning the title in 1957. In 1958, he won the Italian Open, Spanish Open and Portugal Open before trying his hand at broadcasting with the BBC at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale three years later.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 17:28 IST
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Alliss, the 'voice of golf', dies aged 89

Former Ryder Cup player Peter Alliss, who won 31 tournaments in his career before a successful stint as a commentator in which he was referred to as the "voice of golf", has died at the age of 89, the European Tour said on Sunday.

Englishman Alliss, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame for his services to the sport in 2012, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, the Tour added in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/peter-alliss-1931-2020. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Alliss, truly one of golf's greats," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said.

"Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game, but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family." Having turned professional at the age of 16 in 1947, Alliss started out as an assistant pro to his father, former golfer Percy Alliss, at Ferndown Golf Club before going on to enjoy success by making the Ryder Cup squad eight times.

He won his first title at the 1952 Gor-Ray Cup, which was the PGA Assistant Professionals Championship at the time. Alliss represented Great Britain and Ireland in each Ryder Cup until 1969 with the exception of the 1955 edition, winning the title in 1957.

In 1958, he won the Italian Open, Spanish Open and Portugal Open before trying his hand at broadcasting with the BBC at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale three years later. He retired as a player in 1975 before becoming the BBC's lead commentator three years later, a role he filled for over four decades.

Alliss also worked for ESPN, ABC Sports, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation among others.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir records four more COVID-19 deaths, 531 fresh cases

The COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir reached 1,13,288 on Sunday with 531 new cases, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,746, officials said. Out of the 531 fresh cases, 308 are from the Jammu division and 223 from the K...

Rallying-Ogier wins seventh world title in eight years

Sebastien Ogier clinched the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman won the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday.Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans, who had a 14-point lead before the final round in northe...

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts frozen

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities.Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accoun...

Incoming Moldovan president rallies supporters to demand snap parliamentary vote

Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption.Sandu, a former World Bank ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020