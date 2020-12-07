Left Menu
Development News Edition

2nd ODI between South Africa and England postponed

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that the second ODI between hosts Proteas and England, slated to be played today, has been postponed.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 08:48 IST
2nd ODI between South Africa and England postponed
Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town (Photo/ CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that the second ODI between hosts Proteas and England, slated to be played today, has been postponed. The match was slated to be played at the Newlands, Cape Town, but the decision has been taken as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from their camp.

"The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups," CSA said in an official release. Once the results come in, then it will be decided as to what happens with the remaining two matches of the ODI series between England and South Africa.

On Sunday, the first ODI between England and South Africa was cancelled as two members of the hotel staff tested positive for COVID-19. Minutes after cancelling the first ODI against England, CSA on Sunday had confirmed that two members of England's touring party have returned with unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19.

The first ODI between England and South Africa was cancelled on Sunday as two hotel staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The medical advice was given to both CSA and ECB that the match cannot take place. On Friday, the first ODI between South Africa and England was postponed to Sunday as one Proteas player had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

Also Read: SA vs Eng: Proteas squad members test negative for coronavirus

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Alia Bhatt joins 'RRR' cast in Hyderabad

Actor Alia Bhatt has started shooting for S S Rajamoulis upcoming period action drama Rise Roar Revolt RRR in Hyderabad. The 27-year-old actor, who is making her debut in south cinema with the Telugu language film, shared the update on soci...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpasses 6.6 million

Brasilia Brazil, December 7 ANISputnik The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has exceeded 6.6 million, and 26,363 cases have been confirmed over the past day, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement. According to the min...

Business schedule for Monday, Dec 7

DELHI FICCI virtual press conference on Growth Prospects Budget Recommendations 1300 hrsMUMBAI Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council press conference on budget expectations 1200 hrs....

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in opening session

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points and Nifty crossed the 13,300 level to touch their fresh lifetime peaks in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, ITC and HUL amid persistent foreign fund inflow. After...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020