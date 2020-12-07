Left Menu
Premier League: Liverpool thrash Wolves to move second in standings

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 07-12-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 09:04 IST
Premier League: Liverpool thrash Wolves to move second in standings
Liverpool defeats Wolves in Premier League (Photo/ Trent Alexander-Arnold Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool on Sunday (local time) thrashed Wolves 4-0 here at the Anfield Stadium to move to the second spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings. Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have the same number of points from 11 matches, but the latter is at the first position on the basis of goal difference.

A small crowd of 2,000 were allowed inside the Anfield Stadium on Sunday to watch the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Wolves. Mohamed Salah had scored the first goal of the match for the Reds in the 24th minute. After this goal, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip registered goals in the second half to increase the lead to 3-0.

Wolves' Nelson Semedo ended up scoring an own goal in the 78th minute of the match and as a result, Liverpool walked away with a 4-0 victory. Liverpool also managed to maintain the bulk of possession as the side held the ball 61 per cent in the match as compared to Wolves' 39 per cent.

The Reds also had six shots on target, out of which they managed to convert four goals. On the other hand, Wolves just had three shots on target. Liverpool will next take on Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday and after this match, the side will return to Premier League action against Fulham on Sunday, December 13. (ANI)

