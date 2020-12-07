We have no advantage over Manchester United in derby clash, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his side will have no derby advantage when they lock horns against Manchester United in the Premier League this week. Manchester City have already secured a berth in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare. On the other hand, Manchester United have a crucial clash against RB Leipzig on Tuesday in order to qualify for the last 16.

Guardiola has said that Champions League matches would not have any effect on City and United's clash in the Premier League this weekend. "I'm pretty sure it's a derby and we will focus and commit and this means the players are not tired, completely the opposite. We are in a good moment right now, I would say," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"We are better than one month ago but that is normal. Without preparation, without time, it's normal what happened. What's important is that we are not far away from the top of the league and already qualified for the next round [of the Champions League]. This is important. Now we want to continue being there," he added. Manchester City will next lock horns with Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday, and then the side will return to Premier League action against United on December 12. (ANI)