Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Bradman's 'baggy green' cap from 1928 debut to be auctioned

"The Baggy Green has been on loan to the State Library of South Australia since 2003 and has been authenticated by Mr Barry Gibbs (former manager of the State Library of South Australia's Bradman collection)." AAP reported that Dunham, an accountant, was jailed for eight years and two months in May for scamming $1.3 million from investors, with some of his victims seeking access to the cap to help pay off his debts.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:02 IST
Cricket-Bradman's 'baggy green' cap from 1928 debut to be auctioned

Late Australian cricketing great Don Bradman's 'baggy green' cap from his test debut against England in 1928 is being put up for auction this week, Pickles Auctions said. "The Don" went on to become one of Australia's greatest captains and his remarkable consistency with the bat saw him retire with a test batting average of 99.94, a mark that has not been eclipsed in 72 years.

"In 1959, Sir Donald gifted the Baggy Green to his neighbour, Peter Dunham, whose house backed onto the Bradman's family home on the Parade in Kensington Gardens," Pickles said in a statement. "The Baggy Green has been on loan to the State Library of South Australia since 2003 and has been authenticated by Mr Barry Gibbs (former manager of the State Library of South Australia's Bradman collection)."

AAP reported that Dunham, an accountant, was jailed for eight years and two months in May for scamming $1.3 million from investors, with some of his victims seeking access to the cap to help pay off his debts. Earlier this year, former spinner Shane Warne, Australia's leading test wicket-taker, sold his prized baggy green for more than A$1 million ($743,000) to aid bushfire relief efforts.

In 2003, Bradman's last baggy green cap from his final tour of England in 1948 was sold for A$425,000 while his blazer from his first series as test captain sold for A$132,000 in 2015.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Dutch woman arrested for ramming her jeep into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist, overstaying in India in violation of the visa norms, has been arrested for allegedly ramming her jeep into a car in Maharashtras Satara district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday ev...

Commerce and Industry, AYUSH ministries to work jointly to boost export of AYUSH products

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of AYUSH have decided to work together to set up an Export Promotion Council to boost export of AYUSH products, according to an official statement on Sunday. The decision was taken rece...

SC allows Centre to go ahead with foundation stone laying ceremony for Central Vista project

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to go ahead with the proposed foundation stone laying ceremony for the Central Vista project after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would be done till the apex ...

SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

SC refuses to quash FIRs against news anchor Amish Devgan for his alleged defamatory comment against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020