Left Menu
Development News Edition

India A vs Australia A: Umesh shines but Green frustrates visitors with ton

Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 114 for Australia A on the second day of the three-day practice match against India A as the hosts ended the day on 286/8 here at the Drummoyne Oval on Monday. Riding on Green's knock, Australia A managed to end the day with a lead of 39 runs.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:32 IST
India A vs Australia A: Umesh shines but Green frustrates visitors with ton
Pacer Umesh Yadav in action against Australia A (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 114 for Australia A on the second day of the three-day practice match against India A as the hosts ended the day on 286/8 here at the Drummoyne Oval on Monday. Riding on Green's knock, Australia A managed to end the day with a lead of 39 runs. Earlier, resuming on 237/8, the Ajinkya Rahane-led India A side added 10 more runs to their overnight total before declaring their innings on 247/9. Rahane remained unbeaten on 117.

Coming to bowl, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen at their best as the duo dismantled the top-order of Australia A and it was only Marcus Harris (35) who could show some fight in the middle. Australia A lost wickets at regular intervals with Umesh dismissing Will Pucovski (1) and Joe Burns (4), while Ashwin sent Harris (35) and Nic Maddinson (23) back to the pavilion. Mohammad Siraj also got one wicket as he clean bowled skipper Travis Head (18), reducing the hosts to 98/5. However, Cameron Green and Tim Paine then got together at the crease and both batsmen frustrated the visitors by mixing caution with aggression. Green was the more aggressive of the two and he took a liking for the Indian bowling attack.

Both batters put on 104 runs for the sixth wicket, however, after the tea interval, it was once again Umesh who provided the side with a much-needed breakthrough. He had Paine (44) caught by Prithvi Shaw, reducing Australia A to 202/6. Soon after, Siraj sent back James Pattinson (2) to the pavilion, giving India A hopes of walking away with a lead. Michael Neser then provided the much-needed support to Green in the middle and the duo put on 49 runs for the eighth wicket and this took Australia A ahead in the match. However, in trying to scrape through for a quick single, Neser (33) ended being run out, reducing Australia A to 269/8. In the end, Green (114*) and Mark Steketee (1*) saw out the remaining overs in the day.

Brief Scores: India 247/9 (Ajinkya Rahane 117*, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; James Pattinson 3-58); Australia A 286/8 (Cameron Green 114*, Tim Paine 44; Umesh Yadav 3-44) (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Millwall fan group says booing players taking a knee 'not racist'

Millwalls official fan club have defended supporters who booed players taking a knee before the home match against Derby County at the weekend, saying they were not motivated by racism. Fans of the London club were condemned by the Football...

Shree Cement “NAMAN” project to provide families of Armed forces Martyrs free cement to build houses

7 December 2020, Jaipur Lt Gen Alok Kler, PVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Southern Western Command, Indian Army, formally released the Project Naman - a National initiative of Shree Cement to provide free cement to the families of Armed Forces Personn...

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday marked the Armed Forces Flag Day with a special video message honouring the braveheart soldiers of the country The Coolie, actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on Twitter, posted a video...

SC refuses to entertain plea of ARG Outlier Media seeking protection in cases lodged in Maha

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees in the cases lodged against them in Maharashtra. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020