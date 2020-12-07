Left Menu
Cricket-All-rounder Green puts hand up for tests after ton against India A

Young all-rounder Cameron Green scored a confident century for Australia 'A' on day two of the tour match against India 'A' in Sydney on Monday to put his hand up for selection in the test series starting next week. The 21-year-old, touted as the "next superstar of Australian cricket" by former captain Greg Chappell, scored an unbeaten 114 off 173 balls at Drummoyne Oval, having pushed the home side to 286 for eight at stumps in response to India A's declared first innings of 247 for nine.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:22 IST
Young all-rounder Cameron Green scored a confident century for Australia 'A' on day two of the tour match against India 'A' in Sydney on Monday to put his hand up for selection in the test series starting next week.

The 21-year-old, touted as the "next superstar of Australian cricket" by former captain Greg Chappell, scored an unbeaten 114 off 173 balls at Drummoyne Oval, having pushed the home side to 286 for eight at stumps in response to India A's declared first innings of 247 for nine. "I think it was a great innings ... His partnership with Paine set the day up, really," Australia A coach Matthew Mott said.

"He was very clear on his plans and what he was trying to do against everything that India threw at him. "What stands out is that temperament and composure, he just seems like he belongs."

Named in the test squad last month, Green has been in top form in red-ball cricket, scoring 197 for Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales in Adelaide in October. His fifth first-class century puts pressure on Australia's incumbent middle order batsmen Matthew Wade and Australia A captain Travis Head, who was out for 18 chopping paceman Mohammed Siraj onto his stumps.

Wade, who replaced injured Twenty20 captain Aaron Finch and led Australia to defeat against India on Sunday, scored 58 opening the batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Green's century came after a moment of drama, with tailender Michael Neser running himself out for 33 looking for a quick single to help his young team mate get his ton when on 99.

Green shrugged off the setback and raised his century with a glorious cover drive, smashing paceman Umesh Yadav's first delivery of the second new ball to the fence. Test captain Tim Paine also enjoyed quality time in the middle with a knock of 44 before hooking Yadav to Prithvi Shaw, who took a screamer of a catch at square leg.

Australia's prospective test opening partnership fizzled, however, with Joe Burns and Will Pucovski both removed cheaply by Yadav. Uncapped Pucovski, who is expected to replace the injured David Warner for the first test at Adelaide Oval on Dec. 17, slashed straight to Shubman Gill at point to be out for one, while Burns was caught behind for four as he tried to leave a delivery.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

