Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

The 32-year-old forward, who has scored six goals and set up another five in his first season at Union, injured a muscle in his right thigh deep in second-half stoppage time. Union are sixth in the Bundesliga after a strong start to the campaign.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:05 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: LEVERKUSEN APOLOGY

Bayer Leverkusen have apologised for a Twitter post thanking 19-year-old Schalke 04 player Malick Thiaw for scoring an own goal as they beat the Royal Blues 3-0 to climb into second place. "That was admittedly a weak tweet. It was not our intention to expose a player of the opponents or act with a lack of respect. We apologise to Malick Thiaw and Schalke 04."

Thiaw, 19, headed in an own goal to give Leverkusen the lead in the 10th minute as Schalke stretched their winless run in the Bundesliga to 26 consecutive matches. KRUSE INJURY

Union Berlin's top player Max Kruse will be out for several weeks after picking up a thigh muscle injury in their 3-1 loss to Hertha in the city derby. The 32-year-old forward, who has scored six goals and set up another five in his first season at Union, injured a muscle in his right thigh deep in second-half stoppage time.

Union are sixth in the Bundesliga after a strong start to the campaign. BAYERN CHANGES

Coach Hansi Flick is considering changing his defensive operation for the last matches of the year after conceding three goals in their 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig to bring their tally to 16 goals against in 10 league games. "Last season we played the entire time with the same team. In this season we have to constantly change (due to injuries, rotation) so the fine-tuning is not there, especially when we press high," Flick said.

The coach's high intensity game has opened up gaps at the back that have cost them five goals in the last three league games alone. They won only one of those matches. "The coaching staff also needs to think about possibly adapting for the last four games (of the year). The automation is missing also because there is no time in training to practice it," Flick said.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

GST investigators uncover fraudulent transactions of Rs 290 cr

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Nagpur has come across fraudulent transactions of Rs 290.70 crore, including fake input tax credit ITC of Rs 25.22 crore, after searches at a private firm and one person has been arrested, a...

I am recovering, be back soon: Rahul Roy

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last month, on Monday said he is recovering well and thanked fans for their support. The Aashiqui star was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital here due to a progressive brain...

Commission on caste data will be led by former HC judge: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said a commission to gather quantifiable caste wise data and submit a report to the government would be headed by former judge of the Madras High Court, A Kulasekaran. The commission would s...

Klopp pleased with Liverpool's 'high-level performance' in win over Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with the teams victory over Wolves and said it was a really good, high-level performance from his side. Liverpool secured a dominating 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League here on Monday. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020