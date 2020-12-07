Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are in good position but season is 'still young', says Kante

Acknowledging the tight competition at the top of the Premier League table, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante said that although his side is in a good position, they cannot lose focus as the season is "still young".

ANI | London | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:47 IST
We are in good position but season is 'still young', says Kante
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Acknowledging the tight competition at the top of the Premier League table, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante said that although his side is in a good position, they cannot lose focus as the season is "still young". "This season there are a lot of teams at the top of the table with not many points difference. It means this season is open for everyone so it's good for us to keep up in this part of the table. We are in a good position but this season is still young," the club's official website quoted Kante as saying.

Chelsea have 22 points and are currently placed on the third spot on the Premier League standings which is topped by Tottenham with 24 points. Liverpool, who also have 24 points, are behind leaders Tottenham on goal difference. Exuding confidence in the squad, Kante said all players are in a "good mood" and have the desire to do well for the team.

"For sure we have a beautiful squad. Everyone is involved. As players we know what is required to be part of the starting 11 and on the bench, because many players have shown that even with less time they play very well. It's for the manager to decide but as soon as we are on the pitch, we try to give the best for the club," he said. "We had some new players coming in this season and so far they are doing very well. They feel good and we feel good with them. Now they are part of the team we don't see them as new players because everyone is in a good mood and has the desire to do well for the club," Kante added.

Chelsea will now take on Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Gauhati HC stays Centre's permission to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

Gauhati HC stays Centres permission to Oil India to drill seven wells inside Dibru-Saikhowa National Park....

Kabila alliance rejects Congo president's bid for new coalition

Allies of former Congolese president Joseph Kabila on Monday accused President Felix Tshisekedi of violating the constitution over his plan to form a new governing coalition, describing the move as dictatorial. Tshisekedi and Kabila formed ...

Karnataka Congress extends support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday extended support to the farmers call for Bharat Band in protest against the new farm laws, saying that farmers are a great support to the economy. We would like to extend our support to t...

J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 280 new COVID-19 cases, while nine fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,13,568 and the death toll to 1,755, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 166 are from the Jammu div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020