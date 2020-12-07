We are in good position but season is 'still young', says Kante

Acknowledging the tight competition at the top of the Premier League table, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante said that although his side is in a good position, they cannot lose focus as the season is "still young". "This season there are a lot of teams at the top of the table with not many points difference. It means this season is open for everyone so it's good for us to keep up in this part of the table. We are in a good position but this season is still young," the club's official website quoted Kante as saying.

Chelsea have 22 points and are currently placed on the third spot on the Premier League standings which is topped by Tottenham with 24 points. Liverpool, who also have 24 points, are behind leaders Tottenham on goal difference. Exuding confidence in the squad, Kante said all players are in a "good mood" and have the desire to do well for the team.

"For sure we have a beautiful squad. Everyone is involved. As players we know what is required to be part of the starting 11 and on the bench, because many players have shown that even with less time they play very well. It's for the manager to decide but as soon as we are on the pitch, we try to give the best for the club," he said. "We had some new players coming in this season and so far they are doing very well. They feel good and we feel good with them. Now they are part of the team we don't see them as new players because everyone is in a good mood and has the desire to do well for the club," Kante added.

Chelsea will now take on Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)