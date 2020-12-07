Injury rules Javi Martinez out for 'foreseeable future'

Bayern Munich on Monday confirmed that Javi Martinez will be out of action for a "foreseeable future" after suffering a muscle injury to his left thigh. Martinez sustained the injury during Bayern Munich's 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

"FC Bayern will be without Javi Martinez for the foreseeable future. The Spain international suffered a muscle injury to his left thigh in the Bundesliga top-of-the-table clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday evening. The diagnosis was confirmed after an examination by the German record champions' medical unit," the club said in a statement. Interestingly, Thomas Muller was once again in top form in Saturday's game for Bayern as he scored twice. While he has been kept away from the national team, Germany's recent results have seen questions being raised on whether the 31-year-old will make a comeback to the national outfit.

National coach Joachim Low's decision to go in without Muller has seen a raging debate among football fans in the country, especially after the 6-0 thrashing they received from Spain. But the senior pro has made it clear that he is not looking at the national team at present and is solely focused on doing well with Bayern in club football. He even did show his support for the national coach and said that it was a call by the German football association to have Low as coach and it was important for the country to show him support.

Bayern Munich is currently atop the Bundesliga table with 23 points from 10 games, only one point ahead of the second-placed club Leverkusen. The club will now take on Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on Thursday. (ANI)