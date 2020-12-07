Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injury rules Javi Martinez out for 'foreseeable future'

Bayern Munich on Monday confirmed that Javi Martinez will be out of action for a "foreseeable future" after suffering a muscle injury to his left thigh.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:52 IST
Injury rules Javi Martinez out for 'foreseeable future'
Javi Martinez (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich on Monday confirmed that Javi Martinez will be out of action for a "foreseeable future" after suffering a muscle injury to his left thigh. Martinez sustained the injury during Bayern Munich's 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

"FC Bayern will be without Javi Martinez for the foreseeable future. The Spain international suffered a muscle injury to his left thigh in the Bundesliga top-of-the-table clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday evening. The diagnosis was confirmed after an examination by the German record champions' medical unit," the club said in a statement. Interestingly, Thomas Muller was once again in top form in Saturday's game for Bayern as he scored twice. While he has been kept away from the national team, Germany's recent results have seen questions being raised on whether the 31-year-old will make a comeback to the national outfit.

National coach Joachim Low's decision to go in without Muller has seen a raging debate among football fans in the country, especially after the 6-0 thrashing they received from Spain. But the senior pro has made it clear that he is not looking at the national team at present and is solely focused on doing well with Bayern in club football. He even did show his support for the national coach and said that it was a call by the German football association to have Low as coach and it was important for the country to show him support.

Bayern Munich is currently atop the Bundesliga table with 23 points from 10 games, only one point ahead of the second-placed club Leverkusen. The club will now take on Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-Ex-England captain Sinfield raises over 1 mln pounds in 7-day marathon challenge

Former Leeds Rhinos and England captain Kevin Sinfield has completed seven marathons in seven days to raise over 1 million pounds 1.3 million in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and his former team mate Rob Burrow, who suffe...

Honduras says U.S. agrees to prolong Honduran migration accord

Washington has agreed to prolong temporary migration protections for Hondurans living in the United States following two devastating hurricanes that battered their country last month, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday...

This lockdown won't get Germany through the winter - Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place in Germany would not be sufficient to get the country through the winter, participants at the meeting said. Relying on hope wont help us, she ...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020