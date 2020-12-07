Soccer-Germany coach Loew 'absolutely convinced' team on right road

Left Menu
Germany coach Joachim Loew sees no reason to question everything during an ongoing overhaul process despite last month's thrashing by Spain and gave assurances on Monday that the team were on the right track towards next year's Euros.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 07-12-2020
Germany coach Joachim Loew sees no reason to question everything during an ongoing overhaul process despite last month's thrashing by Spain and gave assurances on Monday that the team were on the right track towards next year's Euros. Germany lost 6-0 away to Spain in the Nations League on Nov. 17, their heaviest competitive reverse ever, piling pressure on Loew, whose team have struggled in the past few months.

"We were all bitterly disappointed and angry with the result," Loew told a virtual news conference. "But we are absolutely convinced of the road we have taken in 2019." "There is no reason to upset the applecart."

Loew, who has been in charge for a Germany record 14 years and led his country to their 2014 World Cup triumph, started an overhaul after their first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup. The Germans have been eliminated at the group stage in their last three tournaments -- one World Cup and two Nations Leagues.

"We knew there would be difficulties along the way and we factored those in. The trust in players and their work and performances is there. I am absolutely convinced," Loew said. "In 2019 we had a good year and we won seven of eight (Euro) qualifiers. We saw the team developed. They are on a good path despite the defeat (by Spain).

"The players have quality, passion and are eager to play for the team."

