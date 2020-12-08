Harwood-Bellis signs contract extension with Manchester City

Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed a contract extension with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until 2024. The central defender has been part of Manchester City's Academy set-up for a decade. He had made his first-team debut in September 2019 in City's Carabao Cup win away at Preston.

He has since gone on to make six senior appearances for City thus far and he scored his maiden first-team goal during City's FA Cup win over Port Vale in January this year. "This is a dream come true for me and my family. I've been at City since I was young and I love this football club. To have played for the first team was the culmination of so much hard work, and this new contract feels like the next big step in my career," the official website of City quoted Harwood-Bellis as saying.

"The club has given me so much and I want to thank them. So many coaches across the Academy have helped me become the player I am today and now Pep and his staff are helping me to improve. The confidence Pep has placed in me makes me feel like anything is possible, and the work he and his staff do on the training field is making me a better defender," he added. Manchester City are currently at the seventh position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 18 points from 10 matches.

The side will take on Marseille on Wednesday in the Champions League and then Pep Guardiola's side will return to Premier League action in a match against Manchester United on Saturday.