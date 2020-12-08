BBL season 10 launched in Hobart

Left Menu
The tenth season of the Big Bash League (BBL) was launched in style on Tuesday as four of the League's stars were seen at Bellerive Yacht Club, Hobart after a short ride on the 'HMAS BBL'.

BBL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The tenth season of the Big Bash League (BBL) was launched in style on Tuesday as four of the League's stars were seen at Bellerive Yacht Club, Hobart after a short ride on the 'HMAS BBL'. Sydney Sixers' Carlos Brathwaite, Adelaide Strikers' Peter Siddle, Hobart Hurricanes' Ben McDermott and Melbourne Renegades' Beau Webster enjoyed a morning on the Derwent River before alighting at Bellerive, a short drive from Blundstone Arena where the BBL|10 season will commence this Thursday, December 10.

The players shared thoughts on the season ahead, including the influx of international stars who have arrived or are on their way to Australia plus the three new rule innovations introduced this year. Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues who was also present at the launch, and he said that the anticipation was at unprecedented levels for the biggest BBL season yet.

"Without doubt, the build up to the BBL|10 season is the biggest since the League launched a decade ago. We know our fans are going to love what this season will bring. We've got more overseas stars than ever before, new innovations and a bold fixture that will see every club host matches in their home markets,' said Dobson. "It was great to see the smiles on the faces of the players this morning who jumped off the HMAS BBL to share their thoughts on the season. Now it's time to let the cricket do the talking," he added.

The first match of the tournament will be played on Thursday between Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

