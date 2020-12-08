Left Menu
Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Late call for DRS from Kohli saves Wade

India lost a chance to send in-form Australia opener Matthew Wade back to the dugout in the 11th over of the third T20I as skipper Virat Kohli made a late call for the DRS.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:11 IST
Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India lost a chance to send in-form Australia opener Matthew Wade back to the dugout in the 11th over of the third T20I as skipper Virat Kohli made a late call for the DRS. The incident took place in T Natarajan's over as the left-arm pacer had Wade caught plumb in front. While the on-field umpire did not raise his finger, the Kohli-led side also did not show any excitement behind their appeal.

Bowler T Natarajan too did not seem keen on taking the review and wicket-keeper KL Rahul also did not give any hint to skipper Kohli to go for the review. Kohli was standing at the boundary and with no hints from Rahul, it obviously was a tough call to make. Kohli did finally call for the review, but Wade was quick to point out that Kohli asked for a review after 15 seconds and replays were already shown on the giant screen. As a result, the call for a review was termed null and void.

As per the guidelines, captains are given 15 seconds to decide whether they want to opt for DRS or not. Once the 15 seconds are over, a review cannot be asked for. Earlier, Kohli won the toss and decided to field in the final T20I of the three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.

India did not make any change to their playing XI from the second T20I while Australia made one change to their line-up. Australia brought in skipper Aaron Finch in place of Marcus Stoinis after the former missed the last game. At the toss, Finch revealed that Stoinis pulled up a little bit as a result, the all-rounder was not risked in the final T20I. The Men in Blue have already sealed the T20I series by winning the second match by six wickets. Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls to help Virat Kohli-led side chase down a total of 195 with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. (ANI)

