Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said India's fielding during the third T20I against Australia was "atrocious" and he compared the visitors' performance to his own fielding abilities.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:06 IST
Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Vaughan calls India's show on the field 'atrocious'
Michael Vaughan (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said India's fielding during the third T20I against Australia was "atrocious" and he compared the visitors' performance to his own fielding abilities. "India's fielding is atrocious ... It's my standard ... #OnOn #AUSvIND," Vaughan tweeted.

India have already sealed the three-match T20I series against Australia as they won the first two games. In the third match, being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. A brilliant fifty by Glenn Maxwell and a gutsy half-century by Matthew Wade powered Australia to 186/5 in their 20 overs.

Wade scored his second fifty on the trot before Shardul Thakur caught him plumb in front of the wicket in the 19th over. But the damage was done by then as Australia dominated the whole innings and what made matters worse for the Indians was their poor fielding. It finally took some quality bowling in the death overs to minimise the damage as Australia scored 47 runs in the last five overs. While India did start well, the sloppy show on the field undid all the good work of the bowlers.

Wade played a knock of 80 runs while Maxwell scored 54 runs in the match to help Australia set a competitive target for India. (ANI)

