Rugby-Sale director Diamond leaves after 10 years in charge

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has stepped down from his role with immediate effect due to personal reasons, the Premiership club said on Tuesday, bringing an end to a 10-year association with the club. Diamond made over 350 appearances for Sale as a between 1989-2000 before becoming the club's director in 2012.

Paul Deacon will assume responsibility of the first team as Head Coach. "After 10 proud years with Sale Sharks I have taken the decision to step away from the business," Diamond said in a statement.

"I feel that this is the perfect moment to hand over to someone else, given the club is now stable and in a great position to compete at the highest level." Sale are fourth in the Premiership standings with 10 points from three games.

