Ind vs Aus: Kohli clears air on late DRS call against Wade

India skipper Virat Kohli seemed to have missed the 15-second deadline to call for the DRS when Australia opener Matthew Wade was struck on the pad in the 11th over during the third T20I on Tuesday. But Kohli said that was not the case and the replay was played before 15 seconds.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:48 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli seemed to have missed the 15-second deadline to call for the DRS when Australia opener Matthew Wade was struck on the pad in the 11th over during the third T20I on Tuesday. But Kohli said that was not the case and the replay was played before 15 seconds. The incident took place in T Natarajan's over as the left-arm pacer had Wade caught plumb in front. While the on-field umpire did not raise his finger, the Kohli-led side also did not show any excitement behind their appeal. Kohli said that the team was discussing the LBW decision and the big screen played the replay before the completion of 15 seconds.

"Yaa that LBW was is in a strange manner because we were still discussing whether the ball was going down or not and within 15 seconds the replay was on screen," Kohli said during a virtual press conference. "And we decided to go for the review but the umpire said nothing can be done. These mistakes shouldn't be done at the highest level and in a very important game this could be very costly," he added.

During the incident, bowler Natarajan too did not seem keen on taking the review and wicket-keeper KL Rahul also did not give any hint to skipper Kohli to go for the review. Kohli was standing at the boundary and with no hints from Rahul, it obviously was a tough call to make. Australia secured a 12-run victory over India in the third T20I here at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While India had already won the three-match T20I series after winning the first two games, Australia won the last game to avoid a whitewash.

India will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia which gets underway on December 17. The first match will be a day-night affair and Kohli will head back home after the first Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Rohit Sharma's availability for the Test series is also not clear as his fitness will be reassessed on December 11 at the National Cricket Academy in Bengal. (ANI)

