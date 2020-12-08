Left Menu
'We're with you': Rajasthan Royals extend condolences to Stokes' family

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday mourned the demise of England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father Ged Stokes, who passed after a year-long battle with brain cancer at the age of 65.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:44 IST
England all rounder Ben Stokes. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday mourned the demise of England all-rounder Ben Stokes' father Ged Stokes, who passed after a year-long battle with brain cancer at the age of 65. Stokes plays for Rajasthan Royals and is an integral part of the IPL franchise.

"RIP Ged Stokes. One of the greatest characters in our special cricket family. We're with you Ben. Strength to you and your family," Rajasthan Royals wrote on Twitter. Former Indian opening batsman Wasim Jaffer also condoled the demise of the former rugby player.

"Stay strong @benstokes38 the cricket family is with you," Jaffer tweeted. The news of Ged's demise was announced by his former rugby league club, Workington Town, for whom he featured in 1982-83, before coaching the same club in 2003, when the family, including 12-year-old Stokes, emigrated from New Zealand to Cumbria.

"It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away. Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed," the club said. "Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James. Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too. RIP Marra," it added. (ANI)

