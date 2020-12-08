Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Carrasco and Vrsaljko back for Atletico's Salzburg showdown

The Belgian has recovered from a knee knock that saw him miss the weekend La Liga win over Valladolid, while the Croatia defender has not played since the victory at Liverpool in March. After conceding a late equaliser to a much-changed Bayern Munich side last week, Diego Simeone's Atleti team must avoid defeat in Austria to book a place in the last 16 while Salzburg need a win to reach the knockout stage.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:49 IST
Soccer-Carrasco and Vrsaljko back for Atletico's Salzburg showdown

Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco and full-back Sime Vrsaljko have returned to the squad ahead of the crunch Champions League clash away to Salzburg on Wednesday. The Belgian has recovered from a knee knock that saw him miss the weekend La Liga win over Valladolid, while the Croatia defender has not played since the victory at Liverpool in March.

After conceding a late equaliser to a much-changed Bayern Munich side last week, Diego Simeone's Atleti team must avoid defeat in Austria to book a place in the last 16 while Salzburg need a win to reach the knockout stage. "This game is a bit like when you play in a knockout stage game and you're away from home in the second leg," Simeone told a news conference on Tuesday.

"The opponent needs to go for the game, to try and score. Salzburg are a very good side and it will be difficult for us. We'll try and take the game where we can do them damage. "In the first meeting with them there were goals and it might well be similar.

"Salzburg are a brave side with a great coach (American Jesse Marsch), who force you into coughing up possession, they try and break in numbers, at pace and with good football." Atleti currently sit second in Group A on six points, two ahead of Salzburg, who would leapfrog them with a victory, sending the Spaniards into the Europa League.

The Spanish side's profligacy has seen them held to draws in their last three games in the competition, with Simeone insisting they have been better than results have suggested. "After lockdown the side has grown, and you've seen that with the start of our La Liga season," he said with Atleti having moved top of the domestic standings..

"In the Champions League we've deserved to win more games than we have done, but that's football and this is a straight knockout." The Rojiblancos are still without striker Diego Costa, who has deep vein thrombosis, and defender Jose Maria Gimenez, sidelined with a thigh problem.

Both players will also miss this weekend's derby at Real Madrid in La Liga.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican number two admitted to hospital for prostate operation

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State who ranks second to the pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy, went into hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled operation on his prostate, the Vatican said.A statement said Parolin, 65, w...

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...

After BJP workers' demand for his removal, Deb to ask people if he should remain CM

Two days after a group of ruling BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding the removal of the chief minister in front of the partys central observer Vinod Sonkar, Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said that he is ready to quit if people want him t...

FACTBOX-Britain ditches threat to break EU exit treaty: What happens next?

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.WHAT IS THE DE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020