Soccer-Lazio sneak into last 16 after nail-biting finale

In an incredible finish, Charles De Ketelaere rifled a shot against the Lazio bar in stoppage time as the Italians held on to finish second in Group F on 10 points with Brugge third on eight.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-12-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 01:26 IST
Soccer-Lazio sneak into last 16 after nail-biting finale

Lazio sneaked into the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in over 20 years on Tuesday despite being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Club Brugge who played the entire second half with 10 men. Needing at least a draw to qualify, Lazio appeared totally in control as they took a 2-1 lead in less than half an hour through Joaquin Correa and a Ciro Immobile penalty while the visitors had Eduard Sobol sent off in the 39th minute.

Instead, the Serie A side suffered an outbreak of jitters in the second half and their nerves became even more frayed when Hans Vanaken headed Brugge level in the 76th minute. In an incredible finish, Charles De Ketelaere rifled a shot against the Lazio bar in stoppage time as the Italians held on to finish second in Group F on 10 points with Brugge third on eight. Borussia Dortmund topped the section with 13 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

