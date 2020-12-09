Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

The State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted the Basaksehir club's president as saying the players would not go back onto the field as long as the fourth referee was still there. "Following an alleged incident involving the 4th official, the match was temporarily suspended," European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 03:30 IST
Soccer-Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Istanbul Basaksehir's players, closely followed by their opponents Paris St Germain, left the pitch during a Champions League game on Tuesday after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism. Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card in the 13th minute for protesting against a refereeing decision and the Turkish side then walked off the pitch after about 10 minutes of discussions with Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan. PSG then also left the field.

"Our assistant coach, Pierre Webo has been sent off with a 'racist' word by the 4th official ref. of the match. Match has stopped for a while," Istanbul Basaksehir said on the club's official Twitter feed. The State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted the Basaksehir club's president as saying the players would not go back onto the field as long as the fourth referee was still there.

"Following an alleged incident involving the 4th official, the match was temporarily suspended," European soccer's governing body UEFA said in a statement. "After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different 4th official.

"UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course." The fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was speaking Romanian, with TV footage showing him saying, 'The black one over there. Go and check who he is. The black one over there, it's not possible to act like that' after Webo had vehemently protested against a refereeing decision.

"Why he say negro?", Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba repeatedly asked match referee Hategan as confusion reigned on the touchline in the Group H match. TV footage also showed PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe saying 'Is he serious? We are heading in. We're heading in. That's it, we're heading in."

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter he believed UEFA would take the necessary steps. "We are unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and in all areas of life," he wrote.

Basaksehir posted UEFA's 'No to Racism' banner on Twitter, a post that was retweeted by PSG on their own official account.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start - Solskjaer

Manchester United have only themselves to blame for their Champions League exit following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, launching their comeback far too late, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. United only needed a point from their fin...

Helicopter crashes in French Alps, five killed

Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in the French Alps on Tuesday and a sixth was injured and fighting for his life, French President Emmanuel Macron said.The helicopter was carrying an air rescue crew on a training mission when i...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Gov. Vilsack for USDA secretary -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The Biden transition office did not immediately respond to a requ...

Soccer-Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.It was Ronaldos first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020