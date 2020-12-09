Left Menu
Champions League: Ronaldo wins battle against Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo won the battle against Lionel Messi as Juventus defeated Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League group-stage encounter here at the Camp Nou on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 09-12-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 08:22 IST
Juventus' Ronaldo in action against Barcelona (Photo/ Juventus FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cristiano Ronaldo won the battle against Lionel Messi as Juventus defeated Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League group-stage encounter here at the Camp Nou on Tuesday (local time). With this win, Juventus moved to the top of Group G in the Champions League with 15 points from six matches, while Barcelona had to settle for the second spot with 15 points from six matches.

Both the teams have progressed to the last-16 of the tournament, but Barcelona's road to the quarter-finals has been hardened as they will face another Group winner in the knockout stages of the tournament. When these two teams had met earlier in the Champions League, Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0 in the absence of Ronaldo. However, this time, Juventus were able to change their fortunes.

In the match on Tuesday (local time), Ronaldo scored two goals for Juventus and Weston McKennie registered one goal as the visitors thrashed Barcelona 3-0. Ronaldo was clashing against Messi for the first time as a Juventus player. He scored the first goal of the match in the 13th minute after being handed a generous penalty.

Seven minutes later, McKennie doubled Juventus' lead and Barcelona was left shell-shocked, to be 2-0 down in the 20th minute. The hosts were given another blow in the second half as another penalty was awarded to Juventus after an intervention from Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Ronaldo did not miss the chance of converting the opportunity, and as a result, Juventus went 3-0 ahead.

In the end, Juventus walked away with a comfortable victory. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

