Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moukoko becomes youngest Champions League player

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko on Tuesday became the youngest player in the Champions League history.

ANI | Saint Petersburg | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:45 IST
Moukoko becomes youngest Champions League player
Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko (Photo/ Bundesliga Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko on Tuesday became the youngest player in the Champions League history. Dortmund coach Lucien Favre once more included Moukoko on the bench as the Germans saw out their last Group F match away to Zenit St. Petersburg, with qualification to the last 16 already secured. Dortmund beat Zenit 2-1 at Krestovsky Stadium.

The forward was introduced to the action 58 minutes in with BVB trailing 1-0 to the Russians, replacing Felix Passlack in the line-up. At 16 years and 18 days old he, therefore, took the record held by Celestine Babayaro since 1994, when the ex-Nigeria international made his European bow for Anderlecht.

Last month, Moukoko become the youngest player to feature in a Bundesliga match after he made his debut for Borussia Dortmund at Olympiastadion Berlin. A day after turning 16, he was immediately included in Dortmund's squad for their league clash away to Hertha Berlin. A rule change in the German top-flight earlier this year has changed the minimum age requirement from 16 and a half to 16, enabling his inclusion on the bench, the day after his birthday.

Moukoko has also made an impact at the international level, representing Germany at both U-16 and U-20 levels. "He's trained with us now for 14 days. Seven or eight players were away on international duty. It was 5-2 and it was good for him to play his first Bundesliga game but of course he has to keep working. He's very, very young. We have a lot of attacking players, a lot who haven't played today," Goal.com quoted Favre as saying. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions; securities firms drop

China shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over Sino-U.S. relations weighed on sentiment. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12 at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was dow...

Nigeria: ZGSF trains 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors in Kebbi

A total of 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors have been trained in an effort to end violence against vulnerable women in Kebbi state, said Zakis Gem Support Foundation ZGSF, a non-governmental organization NGO, according to a report by T...

Passengers confined to cabins after COVID-19 case on Singapore cruise

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port, authorities said. All passengers had cl...

Samsung's new #PoweringDigitalIndia vision sets course for India’s future growth

Marking 25 successful years of its presence in India, Samsung on Wednesday announced a new vision PoweringDigitalIndia that sets the course for Indias future growth.Samsung started its journey back in 1995 and currently, the company has two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020