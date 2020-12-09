Left Menu
Development News Edition

3rd T20I: India fined for maintaining slow over-rate against Australia

India has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the third T20I held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:54 IST
3rd T20I: India fined for maintaining slow over-rate against Australia
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the third T20I held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement said, match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Skipper Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson, and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.

Australia secured a 12-run victory over India in the third T20I here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. While India had already won the three-match T20I series after winning the first two games, Australia won the last game to avoid a whitewash. Earlier, Australia won the ODI series 2-1 after losing the first two games.

India will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia which gets underway on December 17. The first match will be a day-night affair and Kohli will head back home after the first Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Rohit Sharma's availability for the Test series is also not clear as his fitness will be reassessed on December 11 at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions; securities firms drop

China shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over Sino-U.S. relations weighed on sentiment. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12 at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was dow...

Nigeria: ZGSF trains 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors in Kebbi

A total of 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors have been trained in an effort to end violence against vulnerable women in Kebbi state, said Zakis Gem Support Foundation ZGSF, a non-governmental organization NGO, according to a report by T...

Passengers confined to cabins after COVID-19 case on Singapore cruise

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port, authorities said. All passengers had cl...

Samsung's new #PoweringDigitalIndia vision sets course for India’s future growth

Marking 25 successful years of its presence in India, Samsung on Wednesday announced a new vision PoweringDigitalIndia that sets the course for Indias future growth.Samsung started its journey back in 1995 and currently, the company has two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020