Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green, Swepson included in Australia A squad for pink-ball warm-up game

Led by ODI vice-captain Alex Carey, the Australia A side also includes Test squad members Joe Burns and Sean Abbott, besides all-rounder Moises Henriques and pace bowlers Mark Steketee, Harry Conway and Will Sutherland.It will be a last chance for Burns to impress upon the selectors after struggling for runs with an average of just 8.71 in red-ball cricket this summer.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:36 IST
Green, Swepson included in Australia A squad for pink-ball warm-up game

In-form all-rounder Cameron Green and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson were on Wednesday included in the 12-member Australia A squad for the day-night practice game against the visiting Indian team, beginning at the SCG here on Friday. The 21-year-old Green, who scored an unbeaten 125 for Australia A in their first practice match against India A, will look to seal his place in the first Test playing eleven with another good outing in the pink-ball game against a full-strength Indian side.

Swepson, on the other hand, featured in all three T20Is against India and captured five wickets, including a three-wicket haul in the final game which earned him man of the match award on Tuesday. Led by ODI vice-captain Alex Carey, the Australia A side also includes Test squad members Joe Burns and Sean Abbott, besides all-rounder Moises Henriques and pace bowlers Mark Steketee, Harry Conway and Will Sutherland.

It will be a last chance for Burns to impress upon the selectors after struggling for runs with an average of just 8.71 in red-ball cricket this summer. Burns, who scored just just 4 and 0 in the first warm-up game, is likely to open with Marcus Harris in the second warm-up match after Test aspirant Will Pucovski was ruled out following a concussion injury on Friday. The first warm-up game had ended in a draw on Tuesday. The opening day-night Test between India and Australia begins in Adelaide on December 17. Australia A squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Alex Carey (c, wk), Ben McDermott, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Harry Conway, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland's Varadkar says he believes UK-EU trade deal is possible

Irelands Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday said he believed it was possible that Britain and the European Union will secure a trade deal in the coming days and put the chances of success at around 50.Ultimately it takes a litt...

German exports rise by less than expected in October

German exports rose by less than expected in October but foreign trade still gave Europes largest economy a boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it struggles to avoid slipping into a double-dip contraction.Seasonally adjusted exports...

China shares end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions; securities firms drop

China shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over Sino-U.S. relations weighed on sentiment. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12 at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was dow...

Nigeria: ZGSF trains 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors in Kebbi

A total of 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors have been trained in an effort to end violence against vulnerable women in Kebbi state, said Zakis Gem Support Foundation ZGSF, a non-governmental organization NGO, according to a report by T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020