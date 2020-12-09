Left Menu
Development News Edition

Very special to play in front of you all again: Finch thanks spectators

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch thanked fans for supporting the team during the limited-overs series against India and said it is very special to play in front of them again.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:53 IST
Very special to play in front of you all again: Finch thanks spectators
Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli (Photo/ Aaron Finch Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch thanked fans for supporting the team during the limited-overs series against India and said it is very special to play in front of them again. Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, while the visitors defeated the hosts 2-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Finch termed the ODI series win as an 'outstanding achievement' and added that the team showed 'character' in the T20I series. "It's been a great last few weeks! To win the ODI series against a great Indian team was an outstanding achievement from our men. Then to show so much fight and character in the T20s but just come up short shows just how close we are to doing some great things in this format. Thank you to all the fans, it was very special to get to play in front of you all again!" Finch wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test of the four-match series against India. India and Australia are set to lock horns in the four-match Test series, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide. The first match of the series is a day-night contest.

Warner had injured his adductor muscle in the second ODI of the three-match series against India, and then he missed the last ODI and three-match T20I series against the visitors. The left-handed batsman will now remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation and specialised treatment while the majority of the Australian Test squad travel to Adelaide.

"I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it's best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness. The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my teammates that it is 100 per cent ready for Test match conditions," said Warner in an official release. "That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabin fever: Singapore cruise passengers stuck in rooms after COVID-19 case

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore remained confined in their cabins for more than 14 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port. All passengers a...

UK medicine regulator to assess best dose regimen of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Britains medical regulator will examine all the data from trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, including which dosing regimen is best to use, the regulators chief executive said on Wednesday. Our regulatory re...

Bajrang Punia, Elavenil Valarivan bag top honours at FICCI India Sports Awards

Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes -- wrestler Bajrang Punia and shooter Elavenil Valarivan -- bagged the top honours at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2020 held virtually this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two athletes, who have had a...

Govt to provide Rs 22,810 cr towards employee, employer contribution to retirement fund of new hires for 2 yrs: Labour Minister.

Govt to provide Rs 22,810 cr towards employee, employer contribution to retirement fund of new hires for 2 yrs Labour Minister....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020