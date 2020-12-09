Bajrang Punia, Elavenil Valarivan bag top honours at FICCI India Sports Awards

Left Menu
Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes -- wrestler Bajrang Punia and shooter Elavenil Valarivan -- bagged the top honours at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2020 held virtually this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: 09-12-2020 14:36 IST
Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes -- wrestler Bajrang Punia and shooter Elavenil Valarivan -- bagged the top honours at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2020 held virtually this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two athletes, who have had an impressive 2019-20 season, won the Sportsperson of the Year awards in their respective categories. Freestyle wrestler Bajrang, who is currently training in the USA, expressed his delight at receiving the award. ''My aim in the future will again be to give my best and win lots of medals for the country. Such recognitions motivate me to keep doing well, and it gives me huge joy. I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate all the other winners,'' Bajrang said.

Elavenil said, ''I would like to thank my family first for always standing by me, my mentor Gagan Narang and my coach Neha Chauhan for always believing in me. ''I would also like to thank the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for always supporting and pushing us through all our hard times, and also the Sports Authority of India for making sure that we are equipped with everything we need.'' The sports awards are an attempt by industry body, FICCI to acknowledge and recognise the contribution of sportspersons and various stakeholders who deliver excellent results throughout the year. Cricket legend Anil Kumble received the 'Best Company Promoting Sports (Private Sector)' award on behalf of his enterprise - Tenvic Sports.

