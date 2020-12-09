Left Menu
Development News Edition

I look forward to runners challenging me for a 10K dash: Kamworor

For the first time since its inception, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K will provide a unique opportunity for its participants to have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to compete against some of the worlds best athletes, with the advantage of an established handicap.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:43 IST
I look forward to runners challenging me for a 10K dash: Kamworor
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

For the first time since its inception, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K will provide a unique opportunity for its participants to have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to compete against some of the world's best athletes, with the advantage of an established handicap. Among the list of top international elite athletes signing up for the Ace Your Race With the world's best athletes is Half Marathon World Record holder, who is also the Course record holder in the TCS World 10K, Geoffrey Kamworor and a three-time winner of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K. He will be joined by Ethiopia's Andamlak Belihu, TCS World 10K defending champion and Kenya's Tsehay Gemechu, two-time champion in the women's elite category at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

Being hosted in a digitally assisted avatar this year, participants from all over the globe can register and participate in the TCS App-enabled race between December 20 to 27. The 10K runners have the opportunity to choose their favourite athlete they wish to compete with. What's more exciting, is the exclusive access and insight the runners will get to experience first-hand about their favourite athlete. A chance to understand their training regime, diet plans, their success mantras and inspirational messages that will encourage runners to put their best foot forward and clock their personal best timings.

Expressing his excitement over being part of the TCS World 10K this year, Kamworor said: ''I think this is a very interesting concept introduced by the organisers of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K. ''This will help participants get an insight into how we work ahead of any race and the important points to remember while preparing for an event. ''Currently I am in a heavy block of strength-endurance training, but I am happy to build in a nice 10km training race to join those participating in the event.''

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fatty residues on ancient pottery reveal meat-heavy diets of Indus Civilisation: Study

An analysis of fat residues in ancient ceramic vessels from settlements of the Indus Civilisation in present-day Haryana and Uttar Pradesh suggests that the prehistoric people of the time consumed meat of animals like cattle, buffalo, sheep...

Two held with ganja worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Mumbai

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of 57 kg of ganja cannabis worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Dindoshi area of the city, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, a special police team raided a garage in Dindoshi on Tuesday even...

Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP: Govt's proposal to agitating farmers

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, the government on Wednesday proposed to give a written assurance that the existing Minimum Support Price MSP...

UN rights boss urges Hong Kong to uphold due process, fair trials

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced concern on Wednesday at the rapidly shrinking civil and democratic space in Hong Kong and urged judicial authorities to uphold the right to due process and fair trial. Hong Kong pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020