Ronaldo ecstatic as Juventus pull off 'nearly impossible mission' against Barcelona

After powering his team to an impressive 3-0 win over Barcelona, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said it was a "nearly impossible mission" to get this result but his side managed to pull it off.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:34 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo/ Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After powering his team to an impressive 3-0 win over Barcelona, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo said it was a "nearly impossible mission" to get this result but his side managed to pull it off. "We are very happy. We knew it was a nearly impossible mission to come to Camp Nou and get this result, but we did it. The key was to enter with the right spirit, after 30 minutes we were already 2-0 up and from there we understood that it was possible and we made it happen," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"This result can be a great confidence boost, we needed a win against a team like Barcelona, which, regardless of the difficult moment, is still a great team. I hope that in the next matches we can follow this path, starting with the match against Genoa," he added. With this win, Juventus moved to the top of Group G in the Champions League with 15 points from six matches, while Barcelona had to settle for the second spot. However, both teams have progressed to the last-16 of the tournament.

When these two teams had met earlier in this season of Champions League, Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0 in the absence of Ronaldo. However, this time, Juventus were able to change their fortunes. During the match, Ronaldo scored two goals for Juventus and Weston McKennie registered one goal as the visitors thrashed Barcelona.

Ronaldo was clashing against Messi for the first time as a Juventus player. He scored the first goal of the match in the 13th minute after being handed a penalty. Seven minutes later, McKennie doubled Juventus' lead and Barcelona was left shell-shocked, to be 2-0 down in the 20th minute. The hosts were given another blow in the second half as another penalty was awarded to Juventus after an intervention from Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Ronaldo did not miss the chance of converting the opportunity, and as a result, Juventus walked away with a comfortable 3-0 victory. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

