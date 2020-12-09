Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Four detained over suspected match-fixing in Moldova

"Club executives, coaches, managers, football players and other intermediates are believed to be part of the network," Europol said in a statement, adding that nearly 20 football matches might have been fixed in the current 2020-2021 season. It said criminals would influence the outcome of the games and bet mostly in Asian markets.

Reuters | Chișinău | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:31 IST
Soccer-Four detained over suspected match-fixing in Moldova
Representative Image

Half of the teams in Moldova's top soccer league have been involved in match fixing and four suspects have already been detained, the European Union law enforcement agency Europol and Moldavian anti-corruption officials said on Wednesday. "Club executives, coaches, managers, football players and other intermediates are believed to be part of the network," Europol said in a statement, adding that nearly 20 football matches might have been fixed in the current 2020-2021 season.

It said criminals would influence the outcome of the games and bet mostly in Asian markets. Bets amounted between 10,000 and 20,000 euros for a single fixed match, with the criminal profits estimated at 600,000 euros ($725,000). Europol said it was supporting Moldova's national anti-corruption centre in dismantling an organised crime group involved in the fixing.

The anti-corruption centre said it suspected 11 people of bribing players and fixing the results of matches. Soccer authorities declined to comment.

Maia Sandu, a former World Bank economist who favours closer ties with the European Union, defeated the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in last month's Moldavian presidential election, promising to fight corruption in the tiny republic. The eastern European country of 3.5 million, where the West and Russia vie for influence, has been rocked in recent years by instability and corruption scandals, including the disappearance of $1 billion from the banking system.

($1 = 0.8277 euros)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise

Slovakia on Wednesday ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.The central European country also ordered outside seating at restaurants to end from Dec. 11...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow pull back from all-time highs; eyes on stimulus talks

The SP 500 and the Dow eased from record levels on Wednesday as investors kept an eye out for developments related to a fresh economic stimulus deal, with negotiations between government leaders dragging on.Investors are banking on a long-a...

Panel moots expansion of BBMP to 1-km radius

EDS Changing headline RPT after removing words in para-10 Bengaluru, Dec 9 PTI The Joint Select Committee of the Karnataka legislature has recommended expansion of the existing municipal limits of Bengaluru city by a 1-km-radius. The 21-mem...

Heart, liver, lungs, kidneys of a brain dead accident victim transplanted on recipients under Goa initiative

The heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys of a brain dead road accident victim were transplanted on other recipients under the state governments deceased donor transplant programme known as the Nave Jivit. The State Organ and Tissue Transplant O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020