Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz all-round show helps Tapan Memorial win title

Shahbaz Ahmed produced an all-round show to help Tapan Memorial beat Mohun Bagan by 33 runs and clinch the Bengal T20 Challenge title at Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:25 IST
Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz all-round show helps Tapan Memorial win title

Shahbaz Ahmed produced an all-round show to help Tapan Memorial beat Mohun Bagan by 33 runs and clinch the Bengal T20 Challenge title at Eden Gardens here on Wednesday. The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder first smashed four sixes and two fours in his 41-ball 54 to help Tapan Memorial overcome a shaky start and put up 145/6 after Mohun Bagan opted to bowl.

Shahbaz and Kaif Ahmed (39) stitched a 78-run partnership to arrest the slide after their side were 40/4. Shahbaz then came to haunt Mohun Bagan with his left-arm spin and returned with tidy figures of 5/10 from his four overs to bundle the Mariners out for 112 in 18 overs.

''I have been doing it for Tapan Memorial. Last evening I had a niggle and physio Adityada really worked hard to get me fit for today,'' Shahbaz said. An initiative of the Cricket Association of Bengal, the Day/Night Bengal T20 Challenge marked cricket's return to the iconic Eden Gardens after the coronavirus-forced lockdown eight months ago.

The six-team tournament was held under strict bio-secure environment. ''I am now used to staying in a bubble. But here I was with old friends and that made a big difference,'' Shahbaz said, lauding CAB. Brief Scores Tapan Memorial Club: 145/6 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 54, Kaif Ahmed 39; Akash Deep 2/15, Rajkumar Pal 2/26). Mohun Bagan: 112 all out in 18 overs (Ahmed 5/10). Tapan Memorial won by 33 runs.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu reports 1,232 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 1,232 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department. While 1,315 people recovered from the deadly virus today, 14 people succumbed to the infection in the state.With the fre...

Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise

Slovakia on Wednesday ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.The central European country also ordered outside seating at restaurants to end from Dec. 11...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow pull back from all-time highs; eyes on stimulus talks

The SP 500 and the Dow eased from record levels on Wednesday as investors kept an eye out for developments related to a fresh economic stimulus deal, with negotiations between government leaders dragging on.Investors are banking on a long-a...

Panel moots expansion of BBMP to 1-km radius

EDS Changing headline RPT after removing words in para-10 Bengaluru, Dec 9 PTI The Joint Select Committee of the Karnataka legislature has recommended expansion of the existing municipal limits of Bengaluru city by a 1-km-radius. The 21-mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020