Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz all-round show helps Tapan Memorial win title

Shahbaz Ahmed produced an all-round show to help Tapan Memorial beat Mohun Bagan by 33 runs and clinch the Bengal T20 Challenge title at Eden Gardens here on Wednesday. The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder first smashed four sixes and two fours in his 41-ball 54 to help Tapan Memorial overcome a shaky start and put up 145/6 after Mohun Bagan opted to bowl.

Shahbaz and Kaif Ahmed (39) stitched a 78-run partnership to arrest the slide after their side were 40/4. Shahbaz then came to haunt Mohun Bagan with his left-arm spin and returned with tidy figures of 5/10 from his four overs to bundle the Mariners out for 112 in 18 overs.

''I have been doing it for Tapan Memorial. Last evening I had a niggle and physio Adityada really worked hard to get me fit for today,'' Shahbaz said. An initiative of the Cricket Association of Bengal, the Day/Night Bengal T20 Challenge marked cricket's return to the iconic Eden Gardens after the coronavirus-forced lockdown eight months ago.

The six-team tournament was held under strict bio-secure environment. ''I am now used to staying in a bubble. But here I was with old friends and that made a big difference,'' Shahbaz said, lauding CAB. Brief Scores Tapan Memorial Club: 145/6 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 54, Kaif Ahmed 39; Akash Deep 2/15, Rajkumar Pal 2/26). Mohun Bagan: 112 all out in 18 overs (Ahmed 5/10). Tapan Memorial won by 33 runs.