Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Arrows suffer 0-2 defeat in second IFA Shield clash

The Indian Arrows went down 2-0 against George Telegraph in the ongoing 123rd IFA Shield here at the Sailen Manna Stadium in Howrah on Wednesday.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:51 IST
Indian Arrows suffer 0-2 defeat in second IFA Shield clash
Indian Arrows go down in second IFA Shield clash (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Arrows went down 2-0 against George Telegraph in the ongoing 123rd IFA Shield here at the Sailen Manna Stadium in Howrah on Wednesday. Stanley Eze opened the scoring in the first half for George Telegraph, while Gautam Das headed in a late goal to seal the three points for the Kolkata-based side.

It was a mixed start for the Arrows, who were playing their second match of the tournament, as they conceded an early penalty just minutes after kick-off. George Telegraph striker Stanley Eze stepped up to take the penalty but Arrows keeper Ahan Prakash leaped in the correct direction to palm it away. Minutes later, Tapan Haldar soared up the right flank, leaving the defenders flat-footed, to unleash a right-footed drive. However, the shot was saved.

However, Eze put George Telegraph in the lead a little ahead of the quarter-hour mark when his shot aimed at the bottom corner crept in off the post, despite a touch from the keeper. Tapan got an identical chance as he was played through down the right again, but this time, he sent his shot over the crossbar.

Gurkirat toiled hard upfront during the first half, holding the ball up for his teammates and drew a lot of fouls in the process. However, the George Telegraph defence held on to their lead into the first half. The Arrows had a good restart after the change of ends. Gurkirat was again fouled just outside the box as he got up immediately to take the free-kick, which crashed into the far post and went out.

Arrows boss Venkatesh soon brought in the changes, as Vanlalruatfela took his position in the forward line, ahead of Gurkirat. The substitute soon made his mark as he twisted and turned to make some space on the right, before crossing it in for Parthib Gogoi who nodded it goalwards. However, it was saved. With around 10 minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Gautam Das headed in a cross to double the lead for George Telegraph.

Vanlalruatfela soon had the chance to pull one back when he broke free down the left and attempted to curl one past the keeper, but the shot was saved. The Mizo forward made a couple of more inroads late in the game, but could not find the net as the referee brought the match to an end. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow pull back from all-time highs; eyes on stimulus talks

The SP 500 and the Dow eased from record levels on Wednesday as investors kept an eye out for developments related to a fresh economic stimulus deal, with negotiations between government leaders dragging on.Investors are banking on a long-a...

Miley Cyrus surprised by number of tattoos on her body

Miley Cyrus shared how surprised she was while she learned about the number of tattoos on her body. According to Fox News, the former Disney star who is known for her unabashed approach to style including her tattoos on Tuesday local time, ...

Tamil Nadu reports 1,232 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 1,232 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department. While 1,315 people recovered from the deadly virus today, 14 people succumbed to the infection in the state.With the fre...

Slovakia orders schools, most shops to shut from Dec 21 as COVID-19 cases rise

Slovakia on Wednesday ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21 as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.The central European country also ordered outside seating at restaurants to end from Dec. 11...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020