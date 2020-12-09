Lampard praises 'outstanding' Billy Gilmour after draw against Krasnodar

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Billy Gilmour and said the youngster was "outstanding" during the clash against Krasnodar. Chelsea witnessed a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"I thought Billy was outstanding. The way he played today and how he trains, I see him growing with us. He's going to be a Chelsea player so it's just about making sure the pathway is right for him," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying. "He made that pathway right last season and then got injured at the wrong time but playing like he did today, he's got a lot to offer us," he added.

Jorginho's penalty cancelled out an opener from Remy Cabella and ensured the Blues finished Group E unbeaten, with the top spot already confirmed before the match. Lampard stressed that they are not going to "over-analyse" the group stage.

"We don't have to over-analyse the group stage. We have to concentrate on ourselves and at the moment we've won the group well and won it before tonight, which isn't always the case, so that's a good progression from us at this level and we gain confidence from that," he said. "Everything will change by February so I don't think it's worth jumping too much into the future other than being very happy with our path through this group," Lampard added.

Chelsea will now take on Everton in the Premier League on December 13. (ANI)