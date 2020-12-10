Soccer-Depleted Bayern cruise past Lokomotiv 2-0

Left Menu
The Bavarians, last season's winners who qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare, fielded a largely second-string team with the pressure on Lokomotiv, desperate for a win to secure third place in the standings and a Europa League spot. Bayern had the upper hand but carved out only few scoring chances in the first half, with top scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined due to a minor injury.

Bayern Munich earned a 2-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in their final Champions League Group A game on Wednesday with second-half goals from Niklas Suele and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. The Bavarians, last season's winners who qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare, fielded a largely second-string team with the pressure on Lokomotiv, desperate for a win to secure third place in the standings and a Europa League spot.

Bayern had the upper hand but carved out only few scoring chances in the first half, with top scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined due to a minor injury. Thomas Mueller fired wide from close range in the 39th minute before making way for Serge Gnabry after the break, a substitution that provided an instant boost.

The Bavarians came close with a Suele header and Choupo-Moting's backheel flick in the 53rd, before a double chance from Gnabry, who was denied by keeper Guilherme and volleyed the rebound narrowly wide. Guilherme was beaten in the 63rd minute when Douglas Costa whipped in a corner and Suele rose above two defenders to drill a powerful header past the keeper.

Choupo-Moting, replacing Lewandowski, doubled the lead in 10 minutes from time to lift Bayern to 16 points. They are joined in the knockout stage by Atletico Madrid, 2-0 winners at Salzburg. Lokomotiv finished bottom on three points.

