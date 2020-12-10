I will never be Real Madrid's 'Alex Ferguson', says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that he will never be the club's 'Six Alex Ferguson' but he will stick with his team despite all its highs and lows. Sir Alex Ferguson had stayed with Manchester United for more than 20 years as a coach, and Zidane saying this gives away a hint that he does not plan on staying with Madrid for this long.

His remark came as Real Madrid manage to progress to the last-16 of the Champions League after defeating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 on Wednesday (local time). The side had entered the match knowing they need to win in order to progress ahead in the Champions League.

"I am never going to be Madrid's [Sir Alex] Ferguson, that's for sure. I don't know how long I am going to stay here, I don't think about it. I am very lucky to be at this club and I like being happy even in the most difficult times ... I have lived in Spain, in Madrid for a long time and I want to carry on a while longer," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. In the match against Monchengladbach, both goals were scored by Karim Benzema. The first goal was registered in the 9th minute, while the second came in the 31st minute.

"Madrid come through under pressure, without pressure ... well, that doesn't exist here! We cannot play well all the time. We read the game very well, because [Gladbach] are an opponent who can make you pay in the transition and we played spectacularly well," he added. Real Madrid will now be in action against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga on Saturday. Diego Simeone's men currently sit six points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table. (ANI)