Left Menu
Development News Edition

I will never be Real Madrid's 'Alex Ferguson', says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that he will never be the club's 'Six Alex Ferguson' but he will stick with his team despite all its highs and lows.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 10-12-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 08:52 IST
I will never be Real Madrid's 'Alex Ferguson', says Zidane
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said that he will never be the club's 'Six Alex Ferguson' but he will stick with his team despite all its highs and lows. Sir Alex Ferguson had stayed with Manchester United for more than 20 years as a coach, and Zidane saying this gives away a hint that he does not plan on staying with Madrid for this long.

His remark came as Real Madrid manage to progress to the last-16 of the Champions League after defeating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 on Wednesday (local time). The side had entered the match knowing they need to win in order to progress ahead in the Champions League.

"I am never going to be Madrid's [Sir Alex] Ferguson, that's for sure. I don't know how long I am going to stay here, I don't think about it. I am very lucky to be at this club and I like being happy even in the most difficult times ... I have lived in Spain, in Madrid for a long time and I want to carry on a while longer," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. In the match against Monchengladbach, both goals were scored by Karim Benzema. The first goal was registered in the 9th minute, while the second came in the 31st minute.

"Madrid come through under pressure, without pressure ... well, that doesn't exist here! We cannot play well all the time. We read the game very well, because [Gladbach] are an opponent who can make you pay in the transition and we played spectacularly well," he added. Real Madrid will now be in action against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga on Saturday. Diego Simeone's men currently sit six points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases

Indias COVID-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated...

AfDB hosts meeting to discuss how to boost regions’ economies post Covid-19

Heads of four regional development banks RDBs meeting virtually on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to working together to build back better in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The meeting was hosted by African Development Bank Presiden...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition improves but

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved a bit on Thursday morning but remained critical, hospital sources said. A five-member team of doctors will be reviewing his condition at around 10 am ...

Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 2nd phase underway in five districts

Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020