Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Chennaiyin made us work hard for this win, says Lobera

After defeating Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera said that he is happy with this result as it came after battling it out with a strong team.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:32 IST
ISL 7: Chennaiyin made us work hard for this win, says Lobera
Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Chennaiyin FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera said that he is happy with this result as it came after battling it out with a strong team. This win helped Mumbai City FC register their fourth consecutive win in the ISL season 7 and go top of the table with 12 points from five matches.

"Yes, obviously, they made us work hard for the win. We played against a very good team. I feel Chennai is a very good and competitive team. It was not easy for us. But I am very happy with the attitude of my players. We suffered during some period of the second-half and I am very proud because when you're winning team, you need to know how to suffer and manage this situation. I'm very happy with this victory," Lobera said during the post-match press conference. "I always want to win. And the players are really important. They believed till the end and as a result, we got a victory. Three points are very important. Important psychological victory because we played one game three days ago and it was not easy to win the game. I am very happy with this result," he added.

Adam Le Fondre smashed in a 75th-minute winner after Hernan Santana (45') had cancelled Jakub Sylvestr's first goal. The result saw Sergio Lobera's team win their fourth game in a row and maintain their spot atop the ISL table. Chennaiyin FC had a perfect start and would have been ahead in the second minute if it was not for Sylvestr missing a sitter. Rafael Crivellaro delivered a perfect corner which was flicked in by Enes Sipovic and found Sylvestr, who missed the target.

"You always need to improve, as always it's good to improve and in the first minutes, we can play better. I am very happy with the performance of my team," said Lobera. Mumbai City FC will next take on Jamshedpur FC in the ISL on Monday, December 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases

Indias COVID-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated...

AfDB hosts meeting to discuss how to boost regions’ economies post Covid-19

Heads of four regional development banks RDBs meeting virtually on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to working together to build back better in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The meeting was hosted by African Development Bank Presiden...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition improves but

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved a bit on Thursday morning but remained critical, hospital sources said. A five-member team of doctors will be reviewing his condition at around 10 am ...

Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 2nd phase underway in five districts

Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020