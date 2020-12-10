Left Menu
NBA Academy India graduate Riyanshu signs with DME Sports

NBA Academy India graduate Riyanshu Negi has signed with the DME Sports Academy, a prep school in Daytona Beach, Florida, becoming the fourth male student-athlete from NBA Academy India to commit to a high-school or college basketball program in the US.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:43 IST
Riyanshu Negi. Image Credit: ANI

NBA Academy India is an elite basketball training center for the top prospects from throughout India and the first of its kind in the country, and is supported by official partner ACG.

Negi joined NBA Academy India in 2017 as part of the inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program. The 18-year-old shooting guard from Roorkee, Uttarakhand has been part of multiple basketball development camps organised by the NBA, including the 2017 and 2018 NBA Academy Games and the 2017 NBA Asia Pacific Camp in China. "This opportunity with DME Sports Academy will be a new challenge for me, and I am optimistic that it will add new dimensions to my game. I would like to thank the coaching staff at NBA Academy India and my fellow teammates who pushed me to become a better version of myself every day," Negi said in an official release.

"At its core, DME Academy represents the opportunity for personal growth. No matter what each student-athlete has set for a personal goal, it's our mission to help them achieve that goal. We are excited to work with Riyanshu this winter/spring on campus," said Wesam Alsous, head coach, Post-Graduate Basketball. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

