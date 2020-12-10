Left Menu
Athletics-World indoor championships in China postponed again until 2023

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China have been pushed back again to March 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's global governing body said on Thursday. The event was initially scheduled for March 13-15 this year but was postponed for 12 months over fears related to the spread of the novel coronavirus in China.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China have been pushed back again to March 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's global governing body said on Thursday.

The event was initially scheduled for March 13-15 this year but was postponed for 12 months over fears related to the spread of the novel coronavirus in China. Organisers have now agreed to host the Nanjing event a year after the 2022 championships in Belgrade, World Athletics added.

"For the safety of our athletes and technical officials, we must duly consider the risks in bringing a large group of people to attend the event under the pandemic situation and fully respect and carry out the pandemic prevention policy of the host country," World Athletics said in a statement. "The indoor season for athletics falls within a narrow calendar window (up to the end of March) so it is not possible to extend the event to later in the year."

