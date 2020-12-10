Mumbai Indians rope in Parthiv Patel as talent scout

Left Menu
Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has joined defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians as a talent scout.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:48 IST
Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani. Image Credit: ANI

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has joined defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians as a talent scout. Parthiv announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The former Mumbai Indians player was part of the IPL championship-winning side in 2015 and 2017. The 35-year-old will work closely with the Mumbai Indians coaching staff and scouts' group.

"I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain etched in my memory," Parthiv said in an official statement. "It's time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident, and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me," he added.

Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades, along with an understanding of the fast-paced IPL competition. Welcoming Parthiv into the Mumbai Indians setup, owner Akash Ambani said, "I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us. We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians.

"I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome Parthiv to our one family," he added. Parthiv had made his debut in 2002 against England at Trent Bridge, aged 17 years and 153 days, becoming Test cricket's youngest wicket-keeper at the time.

Parthiv played 25 Tests, 2 T20Is, and 38 ODIs for India, managing to score 1,706 runs across all formats. The wicket-keeper batsman also represented Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. (ANI)

