BBL: Finch available for Melbourne Renegades' first 2 games

Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who had missed the second T20I against India due to glute strain, is fit and available for the Melbourne Renegades' weekend encounters in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:38 IST
Australia skipper Aaron Finch . Image Credit: ANI

Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who had missed the second T20I against India due to glute strain, is fit and available for the Melbourne Renegades' weekend encounters in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Renegades coach Michael Klinger has confirmed that Finch would be captaining the club in their opening match in the tournament against Perth Scorchers on Saturday.

"He's definitely going to be playing. He came into Hobart last night and obviously played the last T20 game for Australia and has been passed fit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Klinger as saying. "He'll have his hit out tomorrow with us leading into the game so he's ready to go and he always comes to the Renegades set up with a fantastic attitude," he added.

The Australian skipper could also be rested at some stage of the showpiece event in order to spend some time at home. "There may be periods where we give him time to go home. We're quite lucky in our first period where we've got two blocks where we've got six-day breaks after our back-to-back games on the 12th and 13th so there may be a period there where we can get Finchy home," said Klinger.

Pacer Kane Richardson has joined the club's squad after pulling out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia's white-ball fixtures. "Kane joined the group two days ago. The good thing is he's had a lot of bowling. He had a good hit out yesterday where he played in a couple of practice games and he's raring to go on Saturday," the Renegades' coach said.

Melbourne Renegades will lock horns in their second game of the tournament against Sydney Sixers on Sunday. (ANI)

