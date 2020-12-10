Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA-SL Test series to go ahead as planned, confirm CSA and SLC

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday confirmed that the two-match Test series slated to begin from December 26 will go ahead as planned. The first Test will be played from December 26 in Centurion while the second match is scheduled to begin on January 3 in Johannesburg.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:37 IST
SA-SL Test series to go ahead as planned, confirm CSA and SLC
South Africa and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a two-match Test series from December 26. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday confirmed that the two-match Test series slated to begin from December 26 will go ahead as planned. The first Test will be played from December 26 in Centurion while the second match is scheduled to begin on January 3 in Johannesburg. Earlier this week, the three-match ODI series between England and South Africa was postponed after some positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to a statement from CSA, an assessment was conducted by the SLC Medical Unit headed by Arjuna De Silva, who advised SLC to proceed with the series. "Cricket South Africa appreciates the ongoing support from Sri Lanka Cricket under the leadership of Ashley de Silva, who has never wavered in its willingness to engage us in important and open discussions around our plans and the state of our readiness for the tour," said CSA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender in an official statement

"We are thankful that these discussions have allayed any trepidation around CSA's ability to successfully host home tours in these unpredicted times," he added. The Sri Lanka men's team will leave for South Africa as scheduled but head coach Mickey Arthur, accompanied by a health specialist will travel with immediate effect to South Africa to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team's arrival.

After the conclusion of the South Africa tour, Sri Lanka will host England in a two-match Test series slated to begin from January 14. The England series against Sri Lanka was postponed in March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the rearranged tour will now be held behind closed doors in Galle. The first Test will get underway on January 14 while the second Test will be played from January 22 to 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda attacks Mamata government, says 130 BJP workers killed in Bengal, lawlessness at its peak

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over an attack on his convoy, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal as lawlessness is at the peak and the administra...

Chances of Brexit trade deal narrow for banks and bookmakers

Investment banks cut the chances of Britain and the European Union agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday while bookmakers slashed the odds to 50 after leaders failed to break an impasse in talks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The propose...

India attractive destination for investment, has potential for huge returns: Gadkari

Terming India as an attractive destination for investments, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged investors to tap the vast opportunities it offers and get good returns at a time when the whole world is finding an alternative desti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020