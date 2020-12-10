Left Menu
ISL 7: Chennaiyin FC coach unhappy with refereeing in Mumbai City game

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo has expressed disappointment with the refereeing in the game against Mumbai City FC and feels that poor decisions were responsible for their loss.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:07 IST
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo has expressed disappointment with the refereeing in the game against Mumbai City FC and feels that poor decisions were responsible for their loss. Mumbai City FC came from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday. Laszlo also pointed out how several fouls went against the Chennai based club and asserted that they didn't deserve to lose.

"Look, honestly, this was a game which was influenced by big decisions (from the officials) and that is not always acceptable. The last game also was the same in which a penalty was not given (for us). I think if we watch the game, it was clear that three penalties or so (should have been given)," goal.com quoted Laszlo as saying. "Some big fouls (were committed) but (was not) considered. The first goal (for Mumbai), this was a clear throw-in for us, and this goal (is given). We accepted it. But generally, I feel we didn't deserve to lose the game," he added.

During the match, Chennaiyin FC's defender Enes Sipovic suffered an injury and was substituted before the completion of the first half. But the coach feels the substitution didn't have a major effect on their defense. "Oh no! Even without Sipovic, we played good football. It is always a pain to lose a good player. But I don't know how serious is the injury but I hope he will be back," said Laszlo

"But then Memo came back and he replaced Sipovic very well. Memo had a good game. The second goal (for Mumbai City), maybe the organisation was not perfect," he added. Chennaiyin FC will next lock horns with Northeast United FC on Sunday. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

